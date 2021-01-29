Becoming an Outdoors Woman in the Snow Goes Virtual in Utica/Rome

Women in the Utica and Rome area don't have to miss out on these awesome free classes presented by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation because it's virtual this year due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has cancelled most events, and the in-person 3-day workshops for Becoming an Outdoors Woman in the Snow is no exception. Women can still participate by registering for the free virtual webinars scheduled for February.

Syracuse.com reports the virtual meetings are open to women of all ages, and registration is required. Each session begins at 6:30 p.m. on the date scheduled and will last between 1 1/2- 2 hours.

Session 1: Winter Recreation, Feb. 4

Session 2: Direction/Compass, Feb. 11

Session 3: Knowing Knots, Feb. 17

Session 4: Winter Wellness, Feb. 18

Session 5: Ice Fishing, Feb. 25

The Department of Environmental Conservation describes Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) and Beyond BOW as programs designed to teach women outdoor skills.

These programs provide women with information, encouragement, and hands-on instruction in outdoor skills such as fishing, shooting, archery, hunting, trapping, outdoor photography, map and compass, survival, camping, canoeing, and outdoor cooking. BOW workshops are designed primarily for women who have little or no experience with outdoor activities. These are three-day workshops that offer many different classes over the course of a weekend. [DEC]

Beyond BOW workshops are another opportunity for women to learn outdoor skills. They may be "next step" classes for women who have completed a beginner class at a BOW workshop. They may be one day, one subject classes. They may even be an actual hunt, canoe trip, or camp-out.

BOW and Beyond BOW workshops are open to anyone aged 18, and over-past participants have ranged in age from late teens to mid-eighties!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app