COVID-19 is causing all sorts of changes this holiday season, and that includes the tradition of sitting on Santa's lap to tell him what you want for Christmas. One Utica store will be have Santa...but behind a plexiglass barrier.

Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's stores across the country will be welcoming families to an "innovative contactless visit with Santa" as part of the "Winter Wonderland". Kids can visit with Santa from the other side of a "Magic Santa Shield". The Santa Shield is described as "an innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier" that is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.

Other enhanced safety protocols will be in place for Santa's and visitor's safety:

Temperature Screening: All families will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering

All families will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers to ensure a safe distance

Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers to ensure a safe distance Santa’s Sanitation Squad : Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly

: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.

Bass Pro Shops isn't the only place making changes to Santa's visit due to the pandemic. Sangertown Square recently announced Santa's return to the mall, albeit with new safety protocols:: maintaining social distance, face masks required for everyone and enhanced cleaning between visits.