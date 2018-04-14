Listen to ‘The Queen’ From ‘The Best of BANG': Exclusive Premiere

BANG, the group touted as "America's answer to Black Sabbath " during their initial 1969-73 run, are receiving the compilation treatment with the suitably titled new collection The Best of BANG — including the 1971 track "The Queen," which makes its exclusive premiere below.

Due in stores April 20 and available to pre-order now, The Best of BANG offers a comprehensive overview of the band's first act, which saw their music earning accolades across a trio of albums: BANG (1972), Mother/Bow to the King (1972) and Music (1973). Founded by teenage high school dropouts Frank Ferrera and Frank Gilcken — who recruited drummer Tony Diorio with a classified ad — the group toured heavily, opening for a series of national acts, and broke the lower reaches of the Billboard charts with their debut.

Unfortunately, commercial success eluded the group at the time, but their early impact lingered — and the band reunited in 1996 for a second chapter that's still going. "The Queen," from BANG's self-titled album, distills a hard-rocking sound that drew comparisons to Sabbath as well as Led Zeppelin .

"'The Queen' is a song that captures what BANG's music is all about," says the band. "Frankie's great guitar playing, Frank's unique vocals and Tony's storytelling lyrics." You can listen to it below.

The Best of BANG will be available on double-LP gatefold vinyl as well as digipak CD and digital formats. Look over the complete track listing below.

BANG, 'The Best of BANG' Track Listing

"Death of a Country"

"No Trespassing"

"My Window"

"Lions, Christians"

"The Queen"

"Redman"

"Our Home"

"Questions"

"Mother"

"Keep On"

"Humble"

"Idealist Realist"

"Feel the Hurt"

"Windfare"

"Exactly Who I Am"

"Don't Need Nobody"

"Feels Nice"

"Slow Down"