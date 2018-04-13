Huey Lewis Cancels All 2018 Shows Due to Hearing Loss

Under advice from his doctors, Huey Lewis has canceled the remainder of his tour calendar for this year. In a message he posted on social media, he said that a serious problem with his hearing is the reason for the cancelation.

"Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing," he posted on Facebook. "Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again."

According to Front Row Tickets , Lewis had 19 shows on his calendar between May 10 and Oct. 20, including a pair of dates opening up for Jimmy Buffett. Lewis had previously canceled next Sunday's scheduled concert in St. Augustine, Fla., citing "some medical problems ... which forbid me from performing"

The Mayo Clinic defines Meniere's disease as a chronic condition whose symptoms include vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss and a feeling of pressure in the ears. It is believed, but not proven, to be caused by an abnormal amount of fluid in the inner ear, which could happen as a result of several factors. Americana singer Ryan Adams is a fellow sufferer, and offered his support on Twitter.