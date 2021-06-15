Bald Eagle Rescued After Being Hit By Car on I-88 in Sidney NY

A bald eagle accidentally hit by a car on Interstate-88 was rescued by New York State Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

New York State Police

Accidents happen, and according to the statement issued by New York State Police, this one was unavoidable. The diver attempted to miss hitting the eagle, but they did the right thing, pulled over, and called for help when the inevitable happened.

These three men worked as a team to save this bald eagle on Interstate 88 in Sidney after it was hit by a side-view mirror of a car. The driver did attempt to avoid the bird and did stop. The bald eagle was taken by the NYS ENCON Officer to a Wildlife Center. [New York State Police]

There are several top-notch wildlife rehab centers in the area, including Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter New York and Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Pennellville, also in New York.

Another wildlife rescue took place on June 9, 2021, in Westchester County after concerned citizens called New York State Police to report a turtle possibly walking into traffic on a busy highway. The brave policeman very carefully moved the snapping turtle to a safer area. One wrong move here, and the trooper could have lost his finger.

was pretty snappy about leaving, but we got him to a safe shell-ter. [New York State Police]

New York State Police

Then New York State Trooper Mazareigo used a pair of tongs to take this scaly ssssussspect into custody in Fleischmanns. Good God, aren't troopers scared of anything?

Dog Survives Fall Into Letchworth State Park Gorge

Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

Osprey Pair's Nest Under Attack in Rome A male and female Osprey, mating and nesting eggs for weeks is attacked and taken over by another male bird.