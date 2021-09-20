A massive boa constrictor is lucky to be alive after slithering down a New York drain.

Bridget Avonne Moschetti caputred the snake in Nanuet, New York. She filmed the snake from her car as it slithered into the drain.

John Tarrant came to the snake's rescue. The animal lover who created Outragehisss Pets 25 years ago has years of snake and wildlife knowledge and knew just what to do. He pulled the big guy to safety while his wife caught it on video and provided moral support. "Good job babe."

"I’m so happy I was in the right place at the right time and saw this poor snake," said Bridget. "Together we saved this snake's life."

Elizabeth and John visited the rescued boa at New Jersey Exotic Pets. "He is doing well and will be heading off to his new home."

This isn't the first boa constrictor siting in New York state. A few years ago thhe New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was called to Pulaski after a six-foot-long Red-Tailed boa constrictor had dropped from the ceiling of an apartment bedroom, right onto someone sleeping.

DEC.gov

The snake had escaped from its enclosure in the apartment above and somehow slithered into the ceiling. It's legal to own a boa, so it was returned to the owner.

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

Five Animal Rescues Made by New York Conservation Officers in One Week Officers rescue a fawn, a family of ducks, a year old bear, and an injured bald eagle