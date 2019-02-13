Bad Company Plays Chevy Court At NYS Fair

Bad Company will play Chevy Court on opening day when admission to the NYS Fair is only a buck.

Bad Company will perform the first big show of the 2019 Great New York State Fair’s Chevrolet Music Festival at Chevy Court when rock legends and band co-founders Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke take the stage at 8 p.m. August 21. Their timeless hits include “Can’t Get Enough,” “Bad Company,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star,” “Rock and Roll Fantasy” and the smash hit “All Right Now” from Rodgers’ and Kirke’s band Free. The Chevy Court show will be the band’s only show in New York State on its 15-city tour. Rodgers and Kirke will be joined by guitarist Howard Leese (formerly of Heart) and bassist Todd Ronning. This is the first of more than two dozen shows by national touring groups that will take place at Chevy Court and on the Experience Stage.

Fair Director Troy Waffner:

“If you want to see one of the great rock bands and hear one of the great rock singers of all time, the Fair is the place to be. This will be a great show, one of many to come, as we create what may be the biggest and greatest lineup in our history. Don’t miss the first big party of the Fair,”

Over 13 days, the Chevrolet Music Festival at Chevy Court features 26 performances in diverse genres, most from national touring bands. National groups will also perform on the Experience Stage in the New York Experience festival ground. Chevrolet sponsors the performances on both stages.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair. The fair showcases the best of New York agriculture and provides top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.