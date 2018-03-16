After careful consideration, I have decided that Thanos is not a nice person.

The new Avengers: Infinity War trailer reveals the Mad Titan’s plan, and it is just like the one in the original Marvel Comics: Thanos wants to kill half the universe. In order to do it, he’ll need the Infinity Stones, and in order to get them he’ll have to take two of them from the Avengers. The Vision has one hanging out on his forehead and Doctor Strange wears another one around his neck in an amulet. So the Avengers know what Thanos wants. They know he’s coming. It’s up to them to stop him.

This trailer also gives us our first glimpses of interactions between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, like Star-Lord rejecting Tony Stark’s plan and suggesting they go with his plan instead. Those two characters should be a lot of fun together. Here’s the official synopsis:

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

(Blitz of devastation was always my favorite Pixies song by the way.)

Here’s the brand new poster as well:

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on April 27.