The new Avengers: Endgame TV spot, released today online, hints at a truth we all knew was coming: The Avengers are going to bring everybody back to life. How could they not? Is Spider-Man: Far From Home going to star an empty, dust-filled Spidey costume? No, it is going to star Tom Holland as Spider-Man, and when last we saw poor Spidey he was floating away like a Kansas song. Something needs to be done about that.

Obviously this Endgame teaser does not state how the Avengers will bring everyone back. But after showing images of the fallen heroes, including Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Bucky (BUCKY NOOOOOOOO!), and Wasp, Chris Evans ’ Captain America says “today we have a chance to take it all back. We will. Whatever it takes.” Cut to black.

We explored some of the theories of how the Avengers might undo Thanos’ snap here , but it seems pretty clear that the scene in these trailers of the Avengers in their new costumes is them heading off to that “chance to take it all back,” whatever that might be. Presumably it involves fighting Thanos, or going back in time, or into the Quantum Realm. Or maybe they think if they put on matching uniforms and ask Thanos very nicely to reverse his decision, he might change his mind.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on April 26, whatever it takes to get it done in time.