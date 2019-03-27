What do you get for the Avengers fan who already has 32 new character posters ? How about a new featurette? I mean probably the full movie would be better, but that’s not happening for another month.

There’s barely any new footage in this brief mini-doc about the film. There is Chris Evans talking about how it’s “always easier to build people back up after they’ve been broken down, and that’s what Marvel ’s great at doing” and the “shred of hope that everyone’s looking for.” So it would seem that after the extremely dark ending of Infinity War , Endgame may end on a slightly less bleak note of utter desolation and failure. Which would be nice!

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.” Kevin Feige produces “Avengers: Endgame,” and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.