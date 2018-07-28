August 2018 New Music Releases

August's key new music releases include a pair of Alices, some former Black Crowes and a slew of cool reissues.

Rich Robinson , Marc Ford and Sven Pipien have formed a new group called the Magpie Salute. Their upcoming album High Water I includes music dating back to their time together in the Black Crowes. Alice in Chains ' latest album, Rainier Fog , was produced by Nick Raskulinecz; he also oversaw their last two LPs, 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue and 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here .

Glen Matlock is joined by Earl Slick and the Stray Cats ' Slim Jim Phantom on a new solo project that the former Sex Pistols legend has described as "loud skiffle." An 18-track live album commemorating Alice Cooper 's Paranormal tour was mixed by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin.

Reissues include the Band 's celebrated 1968 debut album, which has been remixed and expanded for its 50th anniversary. Co-founding Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is also returning to his '80s-era solo outings for an upcoming box set titled Unattended Luggage .

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

Aug. 3

Electric Light Orchestra, Secret Messages (vinyl reissue)

Elton John, Madman Across the Water; Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (vinyl reissues)

Aug. 10

The Allman Brothers Band, Fillmore East: February 1970

Enuff Z’Nuff, Diamond Boy

Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, the Police, the Cars, others, The US Festival: 1982, The US Generation (Blu-ray)

Frank Zappa, the Mothers of Invention and Ringo Starr, 200 Motels (DVD)

The Magpie Salute [Black Crowes], High Water I

Paul Simon, One-Trick Pony; The Rhythm of the Saints (vinyl reissues)

The Zombies, Greatest Hits

Aug. 17

Al Stewart, Zero She Flies / Orange (one-disc reissue)

Scorpions, Taken By Force (vinyl reissue)

Aug. 24

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog

Bob Marley and the Wailers, Kaya: 40th Anniversary Edition

Glen Matlock [Sex Pistols], Good to Go

Joe Strummer, Courtney Love, Elvis Costello, others, Straight to Hell: The Director’s Cut (DVD)

Neil and Liam Finn, Lightsleeper

Aug. 31

Alice Cooper, A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris

The Band, Music From Big Pink: 50th Anniversary Edition

Chicago, Chicago II: Collector’s Edition

Jethro Tull, 50th Anniversary Hits (vinyl edition)

Nick Mason [Pink Floyd], Unattended Luggage (box set)

Ringo Starr, Dwight Yoakam, Dolly Parton, others, King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller

Coming in September

Ann Wilson, Immortal

Billy Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues

Clutch, Book of Bad Decisions

The Doors, Waiting for the Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Grateful Dead, Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: Believe It If You Need It

The Guess Who, The Future IS What It Used to Be

Led Zeppelin, Song Remains the Same (reissue)

Paul McCartney, Egypt Station

Paul Simon, In the Blue Light

Slash, Living the Dream

Tom Petty, An American Treasure

Yes Featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, Live at the Apollo