Get Alert on Phone When Contacted By Someone With COVID-19

There is new technology coming out that will send an alert to your cell phone if you have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Here's how it works. According to News 10 ABC, tech giants, Apple and Google have come together to send alerts to iPhone and Android phones if they have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The contract-tracing technology is to aid in the stoppage of spreading of the coronavirus. If one of the users tests positive for COVID-19. the data would be added to their public health app. Then those who are in close proximity with them are notified. It tells users that they have been in contact with someone and should quarantine. Users must give permission to opt-in to the program.

The technology should be available for the IOS and Android systems by the middle of May. This would send anonymous data to health authorities.