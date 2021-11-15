At Least 4 Tornados Touch Down Across New York State

Some parts of New York experienced a November tornado for the first time ever.

On Friday around 11:15 a.m. a tornado touched down in Dutchess County.

The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado made its way through the Town Of Washington. The twister reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour and traveled for 2.5 miles ending just northeast of Butts Hollow Road.

The tornado caused trees to fall and damage a number of homes and cars. The tornado also destroyed one shed at a farm near the intersection of Route 343 and Little Rest Road.

Wild weather continued in the Hudson Valley Saturday afternoon. A major hail storm impacted Orange County with hail causing delays on the New York State Thruway in Tuxedo Park, according to Tri-State Weather.

The National Weather Service later confirmed six tornados touched down on Saturday with at least three in New York.

In New York, a twister touched down the Woodmere, Hempstead, Uniondale and Levittown parts of Nassau County. Two more were confirmed in Suffolk County. One in East Islip the other Shirley-Manorville.

The first report of touchdown in Nassau County was in Woodmere where several trees and powerlines were down. From there the tornado lifted and skipped in a few locations as it traveled nearly 50 mph to the northeast toward Hempstead, Uniondale and Levittown.

Damage reports were sporadic, but in Uniondale, the tornado touched down again and tore a roof off a two-story colonial building on liberty street, which landed on a nearby house. In Levittown, a large tree fell onto a house before the tornado lifted.

An EF0 was on the ground for two minutes around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in Oakdale, lifting over John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

An EF1 twister touched down in Shirly at 3:42 a.m. traveling at speeds of up to 110 mph. It ended around 3:50 p.m. in Manorville.

Numerous trees were uprooted and laying in a northerly direction. The tornado then hooked northeast over the Lidl supermarket flipping over a 5-ton air handler unit on the roof, before tearing off the parapet and collapsing the covered walkway of the Chipotle Mexican Grill.

The tornadic circulation then touched down once again to the northeast of the Applebees shopping center.

The tornado would then make its way north across Sunrise Highway, skipping its way northeast for the next 4.5 miles.

