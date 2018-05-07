The ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Trailer Is Here!

The rumors are true – the Bluths are officially back on Netflix this May, and we have the trailer to prove it. Arrested Development Season 5 runs for office with a first look at the new season and a full campaign website for Lindsay’s candidacy.

Days after releasing a remixed fourth season and hours after Bluth stair-cars were spotted driving around New York City , Netflix has double-confirmed that Season 5 will stream on Tuesday, May 29. Our first official trailer picks up with Lindsay running for Congress and the Bluths angling to give themselves an award (perhaps to distract from Lucille Two’s murder?), while the footage hints at new guest stars and a few familiar gags. Check out the first official synopsis:

In the aftermath of Cinco de Quatro, the Bluth family are all facing one question, that no one quite has the answer to; where is Lucille Two? As this Netflix (semi) original series returns on May 29th, the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve - for family of the year. A development which will help Lindsay as she begins her campaign for Congress, to become ‘part of the problem’. But whatever happens, Michael will always come back to save the family. Probably.

Not enough? Check out new photos from Season 5, as well as a video from the full campaign website VOTeBLUTH , which itself will feature multi-city stair-car tours and Never-Nude meetups:

Elsewhere of Arrested Development Season 5, the full cast of Alia Shawkat , Jeffrey Tambor , David Cross , Jason Bateman , Will Arnett , Michael Cera , Jessica Walter , Tony Hale , and Portia de Rossi will return, spending “much more” time together after Season 4 kept their characters apart. We’ve still heard no update on reports of a prequel format said to minimize cast commitment, though we know Season 5 will continue the murder-mystery begun by Season 4’s finale.

We’ll hopefully see more before long, so stay tuned for the latest on Arrested Development Season 5.