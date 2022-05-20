A ceremony to recognized and honor past and present members of the U.S. military is happening Saturday.

Harley Davidson of Utica's 2nd annual Armed Forces Day begins at 11:00 am. on Saturday morning at their location at 4870 Commercial Drive. All veterans, area residents and motorcycle riding groups are welcome to attend the free event.

Current NY-22 Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is scheduled to speak, and the celebration is being MC'd by Steven Piacentino, a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

The gathering will also feature LIVE music by the band the Dusty Puppies. U.S. Army Veteran Robert Schmelcher will perform as well. Officials say they will also have patriotic memorabilia for sale, and a food truck on site - Mr. Z's Street Eatz.

Other highlights will include:

National Anthem performed by David Olney

Presentation of Colors and a 21-gun Salute from American Legion Post 1376

Opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance led by Melvin Wright of the Christian Motorcycle Association

New York Mills Police and Fire will have equipment on display

Other speakers include NY Mills Mayor Ernie Talerico and reps from the Veterans Outreach Center

Those attending are also encouraged to bring monetary donations or other donationsn for the Veterans Outreach Center, including nonperishable foods, bagged clothing, personal hygiene and toiletry items.

