Are You This ‘Good Looking Waiter’ From Central New York?

Spencer Pratt, Getty Images

Tis the season of love. One Central New Yorker may have found love at first sight with a Central New York waiter.

On CraigsList's Missed Connections, someone posted about a waiter they had at the Applebee's of Herkimer on Sunday February 3rd:

Having Dinner on Sunday around 5 You are a good looking waiter with dark hair and beard. Our eyes meet a couple of times when you passed my table. Thought that we might have a connection. Would love to meet."

If you are this dark haired, bearded wonder, you can reply to the ad on CraigsList.

Source: Are You This ‘Good Looking Waiter’ From Central New York?
Filed Under: humor, valentine's day
Categories: This And That, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top