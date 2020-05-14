Are New Yorkers Normal When it Comes to Sleeping During COVID-19?
According to a new study from the career experts at Zippia, about 33% of us who've been working from home during the pandemic have been napping on the clock, although the numbers are a bit different in New York.
Zippia conducted a survey of 2,000 Americans working from home these days and drilled down into their snoozing habits. About 37% of us who DO nap during work hours, go right for their convenient and snuggly beds, while about 17% of just nap right there at our desks. Zippia also has state-by-state breakdowns.
When it comes to naps at home during work hours, about 35% of New Yorkers have been napping at home, versus the 33% average. We rank #23 among the 50 U.S. states in naps.
The states with the most nappers are North Dakota and Alaska, both at 67%. Montana, Vermont, and Wyoming are apparently awake all the time. They all registered at an amazingly alert 0%. Either that, or there are a lot of liars in those states.
If you're having sleep issues, don't forget about our local experts:
- Mohawk Valley Sleep Disorders, Utica, 315-734-3484
- Sleep Disorders Lab, Utica, 315-624-9004
- Rome Memorial Hospital Sleep Disorders Center, Rome, 315-338-7242