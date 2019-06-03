Watch the Trailer for Apple’s First TV Series, ‘For All Mankind’

For those waiting for Apple to launch their original content: Here it comes in perhaps the most literal way possible.

Apple today revealed the first trailer for For All Mankind , their new series from Ronald D. Moore, the producer of Battlestar Galactica. It imagines an alternate world where the space race didn’t end with America’s landing on the Moon. The first trailer is above.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

For All Mankind is created by Emmy® Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams. For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi serve as executive producers

I have no idea why they picked the name of one of the most famous space documentaries of all time for their new series, but whatever. The show looks good, with a very intriguing premise. It will be one of the anchors of Apple’s new Apple TV+ service, which launches this fall with a lineup original, commercial-free content. As yet, Apple has not announced a premiere date or price point for the service.