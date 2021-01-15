Another DMV Scam is Hitting Utica/Rome, This Time by Email

In a time that seems like we're getting bombarded with spam calls, it only makes sense that text message scams and emails are just as likely. The New York State Department of Transportation and the Department of Motor Vehicles don't want you to fall a victim to the latest scam.

Fake emails and text messages are being sent around the Utica/Rome area from what seems to be the Department of Transportation as part of the latest phishing scam. The message seems to look legitimate, but is deceiving.

Credit: NYS DOT

"You are receiving this formal notification to let you know that you are to update your license information with the New York State Department of Transportation," reads the email.

The DOT and the DMV say that this did not come from either agency, and that it is a phishing attempt to obtain your personal information.

If you are someone who has received a message like this, delete it immediately and do not respond.

The DMV released a list of some general tips to stay safe from phishing attacks:

DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

DO keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing - poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.

DON’T click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

DON’T send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.

DON’T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.