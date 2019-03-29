Angelina Jolie May Join Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

If the rumor mill is to be trusted (and it’s probably not) Marvel may lose a bunch of stars after Avengers: Endgame . It might be the last we see of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, among others. If that’s true, the studio will need to replenish its roster of stars for its upcoming slate, especially on properties with less brand-recognition than characters like Iron Man and Captain America.

I suspect that is the motivation behind this news. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Angelina Jolie — about as big a star as there is these days — is in talks to appear in The Eternals , one of Marvel’s new franchises launching in the post- Endgame MCU:

Jolie has chosen the Marvel project based on the Jack Kirby-created title about superpowered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous offshoot known as the Deviants that were created by the cosmic beings called Celestials. While details about the movie are being kept under wraps, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that one aspect to the story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans. It is unclear who Jolie will play.

The Eternals are these god-like creatures, so it’s perfect casting. Who seems more like a weird alien-infused star child who came from some other planet than Angelina Jolie? No one! We should know more about The Eternals once Marvel officially announces its full Phase Four slate at some point after Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.