Analyst Predicts Disney World & Disneyland Will Stay Closed Until 2021

There is a real possibility that the doors to the happiest place on earth will stay closed until next year. The closure will be due to strict social distancing measures enforced as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

The statement came from a financial analyst on Monday when he predicted that Disney World, Disneyland and the company's overseas properties would not be able to open their gates until 2021.

In his report, titled "The Eye of the Storm", UBS analyst John Hodulik said, "We believe Parks' profitability will be impaired for a longer period of time given the lingering effects of the outbreak and now assume an opening date of Jan. 1 as our base case," Hodulik also wrote. "That said, the economic recession plus the need for social distancing, new health precautions, the lack of travel and crowd aversion are likely to make this business less profitable until there is a widely available vaccine."

On the flip side, J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani had a bit more of an optimistic outlook. She is predicting that Disney could reopen their parks here in the U.S. as early as June 1st. Quadrani said the June date is on Disney's radar for reopening, "It’s also the date that Disney is accepting reservations," she said. "If you call up and you want to book a hotel at Disney World, that’s the first date you can book: June 1."

Of course, the parks would have to reopen being guided by state and local officials, along with overall health criteria and guidelines. At this time Disney has not made a statement as to reopening plans. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been closed since the middle of March.