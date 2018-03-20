Quick – name a dream cast of comedians for a movie. Does it involve Amy Poehler , Maya Rudolph , Rachel Dratch , Tina Fey , and Ana Gasteyer ? Now make it even better: Put women in the writer, director, and producers chairs. Voila, you’ve got Wine Country , a new comedy that also happens to be Poehler’s feature directorial debut.

No, you’re not dreaming. Netflix announced the project today on Twitter. And no announcement with a cast this awesome would be complete without a video of said cast, and said cast hanging out and singing in someone’s living room:

Poehler has flexed her muscles behind the camera a few times before, directing a handful of Parks and Rec episodes and the fantastic Broad City Season 1 finale. But this marks her first time directing for the big screen… er, small, technically, since this is Netflix. Poehler will also produce and star in Wine Country , alongside Rudolph, Dratch, Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Fey (though her involvement isn’t entirely clear, with THR describing her as “being on hand”).

Written by Parks and Rec and SNL scribe Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski ( SNL, The Last Man on Earth ), the film follows a group of longtime friends who go on a weekend getaway to Napa for a 50th birthday party, so you can expect plenty of wine-drunk hijinks to ensue. And honestly, I don’t need any further info; I’d happily watch these women guzzle wine and sing karaoke for a solid two hours.