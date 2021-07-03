Amazing Photos and Video as Oswego County Osprey Mates Hatch Twins

As they say at the ballpark, you can’t tell the players without a scorecard. The same could be said for the different families of Ospreys taking up residence in Central New York. But we won’t need a scorecard, we have Wildlife photographer, William Straite's amazing photos and videos.

William has been sharing the story of Osprey mates in Rome that have been under attack from a rogue second male. On more than occasion he has attempted to take over the nest, because of his assaults the couple have fortified the nest so deep it’s impossible to see into the nest. Which is saying something, because an Osprey can be two feet tall and have a wing span up to six feet,

But it’s hatching season and when William sets his mind to capturing the birth and raising of baby birds he’ll find a way. The way is Oswego County where this Osprey couple have welcomed twins into the world. It'll take between fifty to seventy-five days for the twins to grow wing feathers and begin to learn how to fly. In the meantime Papa Osprey is constantly hunting for food while Momma looks after the babies and feeds them.

Check out these stunning photos of the male bringing a large gar fish to the nest and the female feeds two very hungry mouths.

Oswego County Osprey Couple Have Twins Twin Osprey are hatched to mates in Oswego County.

This video shows just how watchful and on guard the Osprey parents are, one of the two adult always has an eye on the sky.

Here are the Osprey mates in Rome as their Nest Comes Under Attack

Osprey Pair's Nest Under Attack in Rome A male and female Osprey, mating and nesting eggs for weeks is attacked and taken over by another male bird.

Osprey Pair in Rome Continue Their Mating Ritual for Two More Weeks Pair of Osprey mates in Rome continue their mating ritual two weeks after they first started.

