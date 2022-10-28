All Treats, No Tricks! Halloween Freebies, Deals and Specials at CNY Restaurants
It's all treats and no tricks for Halloween at restaurants across Central New York. A number of national, regional, and local eateries are celebrating the season with freebies, deals, and specials on and leading up to October 31.
- Applebee’s: Free boneless wings and free delivery with any purchase of $30 or more for To Go (or delivery) when placing an order online at Applebees.com or through the Applebee’s mobile app by using code “SPOOKY22” at checkout on October 31,
- Burger King: New Ghost Pepper Whopper With Orange Bun
- Chipotle: The Boorito returns in-restaurant only on October 31
- Dunkin’: Halloween-Themed Donuts And Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato is back for the 2022 Halloween Season
- IHOP: Kids under 12 get free Scary Face pancakes from 4 PM to 10 PM for dine-in only through October 31
- Long John Silver’s: Free delivery when you place an online order over $15 at from October 28 through October 31, 2022.
- McDonald’s: Halloween Pails are back
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Moe Monday deal where you can get a burrito for $6.99.
- Papa Johns: Get the Jack-O-Lantern Pizza From October 24-31
- The Cheesecake Factory: Free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with any online take-out or delivery order of $40 or more using the promo code “TREAT22" until October 28
- Red Lobster: Free delivery on To Go orders placed through RedLobster.com from October 28 to October 31, 2022
- TGI Fridays: 50-cent boneless or traditional wings in-restaurant after 5 PM on Halloween
- Wendy’s: App Deals all weekend long starting October 27, 2022
Forget planning a family meal this Halloween season. Let someone else worry about it while you take care of getting candy for trick-or-treaters and your costumes lined out.
Harrowing Halloween House in Whitesboro
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted.
Elaborate Halloween Display You HAVE to See in New York
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in central New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it.