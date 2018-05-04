Listen to Alice in Chains’ New Single ‘The One You Know’

Alice in Chains have unveiled the first song from their upcoming, still-untitled album.

"The One You Know," which you can check out below, is the first song they've released since covering Rush 's " Tears " for the 40th anniversary edition of 2112 two years ago.

"The One You Know" will be part of Alice in Chains' third album with singer William DuVall, who was recruited after Layne Staley's 2002 death . The band's most recent studio project, The Devil Put the Dinosaurs Here , dates from 2013. Even though a release date for the LP hasn't been announced yet, guitarist Jerry Cantrell said that it can be expected this summer.

Listen to Alice In Chains' 'The One You Know'

“It’s not that we were keeping it a secret; we just didn’t want to say a whole lot about it until we had something to say,” he said , adding that it's a "record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that. But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit. … It’s good!”

Alice in Chains started recording in January 2017, when bassist Mike Inez broke the news in an interview the same day that sessions began. "Today I’m leaving this studio, and I’m going to another studio, and I’m going to make a bunch of racket," he said . "We’re hard at work, we’re always doing something, it’s just what we do, we play, usually everything else will come together. We used to worry about a label, management, the band has turned into, it’s a business, and there’s a lot going on business [wise]. When we go into these studios, this is kind of like our clubhouse, this is the place that we go. We try not to make this business, this is fun."

Alice in Chains are currently on tour ; they'll remain in the U.S. through May 19, then spend June and July in Europe before returning to North America for dates in August and September.