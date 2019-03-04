Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Co-Headlining Tour
Alice Cooper is bringing a new show called Ol' Black Eyes Is Back to the U.S.
He'll hit the road with Halestorm for a co-headlining tour that will hit amphitheaters this summer. Motionless in White are slated to serve as the opening act on all dates.
They'll start at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn., on July 17 and wrap it all up on Aug. 16 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8 at 10AM local time. Fan club and VIP pre-sales will be available beginning March 5 at 10AM; a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers will begin March 6 at 10AM.
You can see all the dates below and get full details at Cooper's website.
“We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock in Rio," Cooper enthused in a press release. "And now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy [Hale] and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show."
“We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on rock 'n' roll," Halestorm's frontwoman Hale added. “Alice is our A in the ABCs of rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”
Alice Cooper and Halestorm 2019 Tour
July 17 -- Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
July 19 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 20 -- Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 21 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 -- St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 26 -- Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 28 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
July 29 -- Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center
July 31 -- Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 1 -- Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 4 -- Nashville, TN @ The Opry House
Aug. 7 -- Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
Aug. 8 -- Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 10 -- Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Aug. 11 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 13 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 15 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 16 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion