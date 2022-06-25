An Orleans county man is under arrest, facing a theft-related charge, after he allegedly sold stolen property to a junkyard.

In a written release the New York State Police says that troopers were investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a truck that had been parked at an address on West Lee Road in the town of Barre, New York. Barre is located between Buffalo and Rochester.

During their investigation troopers determined that 31-year-old Joshua A. Grosskopf of Albion, New York had the catalytic converter in his possession and then sold it to a scrapyard operated by Metalico.

The NYSP located and arrested Grosskopf on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Grosskopf was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree.

After processing, Grosskopf was released and issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to answer the charge in the Barre Town Court in July 2022.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police regarding this alleged theft is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

