After Website Crashes, New System for Online Unemployment Filing

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The coronavirus is effecting unemployment filing, after a landslide of incoming phone calls caused a New York State computer system to crash. The Department of Labor's solution was to implement a special system to handle thousands of calls about unemployment insurance.

The state has decided to waive the seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance and has instituted an alphabetical system spread out over the whole week, based on the first letter of a filer’s last name. Here's the schedule:

  • A–F: Monday
  • G–N: Tuesday
  • O–Z: Wednesday

If you miss your scehuled day, you'll still be able to file on Thursday or Friday.

New York's Department of Labor experienced a one-week increase of 950% in phone calls inquiring about unemployment insurance, leading to the institution of the new plan. Along with the new alpha system, the state also announced expanded hours for its telephone lines.

Source: After Website Crashes, New System for Online Unemployment Filing
Filed Under: Corona Virus in New York, Coronavirus (COVID-19), COVID-19 unemployment
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top