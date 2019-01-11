Adam Lambert Confirms ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Cameo in New Tweet

After a few months of speculation, Adam Lambert has finally revealed the details of his cameo in Queen 's Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

He shared a photo of himself in costume in a new tweet. "Who is he?' the caption reads, along with winking and laughing emoji and the news that Bohemian Rhapsody will be available on digital services on Jan. 22.

As Billboard reported back in November, Lambert said on the red carpet at the movie's New York premiere that he was in the movie but that his appearance was “very, very mysterious.” Upon further research after the film's general release, it was believed that his cameo comes when Freddie Mercury ( Rami Malek ) is on the phone with Mary Austin ( Lucy Boynton ) at a truck stop, where Lambert -- nearly unrecognizable with significant facial hair, flannel shirt and a trucker hat -- waits for an illicit tryst.

The photo and tweet, as far as we can tell, is his first public confirmation of his role.

This is the second high-profile Bohemian Rhapsody cameo we know of that includes a knowing wink to Queen. Mike Myers , also hidden beneath a beard and mustache, plays EMI executive Ray Foster , who tries to convince the band to not release " Bohemian Rhapsody " as a single, telling them kids wouldn't listen to the long song in their cars. Myers' 1992 movie Wayne's World famously opens up with Wayne and his friends riding around Aurora, Ill., listening to the hit song.

Queen, with Lambert fronting the band, will embark on a 23-date tour of North America from July 10 to Aug. 23. You can check out all the dates here .