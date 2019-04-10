AC/DC Studio Activity Confirmed by Engineer

The strongest hint yet that AC/DC are preparing a new album came after longtime engineer Mike Fraser confirmed the band was “doing something” in the studio.

Speculation began last year after photographs of various band members were seen in the vicinity of Warehouse Studios in Vancouver, where they’ve recorded in the past.

Angus Young’ s lineup appeared to include singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd , with bassist Cliff Williams added to the list later. Angus’ nephew Stevie Young was thought to have completed the band, replacing his uncle, the late Malcolm Young , as he had since 2016.

Asked about the rumors of a new AC/DC album in a recent interview with Mastering Music Mastering Life , Fraser replied, “Well, yeah, I could say that we’ve been in the studio doing something. What’s come of that I can’t discuss yet.” Asked if Johnson was singing, he said, “I think so,” with a laugh.

You can watch the interview below, with the AC/DC comments around 37 minutes in.

In September, a report suggested that the follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust would be built out of unused guitar tracks recorded by Malcolm before he became too ill to keep working.

Toward the end of the associated world tour – with Axl Rose replacing Johnson, Chris Slade replacing Rudd and Williams announcing his retirement – Angus said he wasn't sure if the band had a future.

"Malcolm was always one to battle through," he noted. "He would look at me in times of crisis and go, 'We'll just go in and do some work. We'll sit and write some songs.' He had that drive, and I feel obligated to keep it going, maybe because I was there in the beginning with him."