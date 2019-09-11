AC/DC Used to Scare Bison in Yellowstone

Their songs have been used to sell cars, rally Olympic teams and even soundtrack superheroes. Now, AC/DC’s music is being used for something new: animal control.

Officials at Yellowstone national park in Montana have utilized the group’s classic track “Hells Bells” to scare bison off the area’s highway.

“When deputies respond to a bison on the road, they turn on lights and siren and encourage the animal to leave the road with an air horn,” reads a message posted to Facebook by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. “With a reluctant bison, they’ve been known to play AC/DC’s 'Hell’s Bells' over the speakers – that usually seems to work.”

The post has received an abundance of comments, with many praising the sheriff's office for their song choice. Others have suggested alternatives, including "Buffalo Soldier" by Bob Marley, the children's song "Baby Shark" and anything by Taylor Swift.

Bison blocking traffic seems to be a common occurrence in Yellowstone park. USA Today reports that the jams are frequent and can often leave tourists “stranded for 30 minutes or longer.”

Despite the successful use of “Hells Bells,” officials insist that park guests not attempt to sound-blast the bison on their own. Instead, any animal close encounters should be left to the authorities.

“Hells Bells” was originally released in 1980, part of AC/DC’s seminal Back in Black album.

Amazingly, this isn’t the only recent example of hard rock being used to scare off wildlife. In July, a Canadian woman played the Metallica track “Don’t Tread on Me” to frighten away a wild cougar. The incident went viral, with Metallica frontman James Hetfield even reaching out to the woman personally.