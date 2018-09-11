9/11 Day Of Service Held At Veterans Outreach Center

The Parkway Rec Center and other community groups are taking part in the 9/11 National Day of Service.

The 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance was enacted into Federal Law in 2009. It's not only a day of remembrance, but it is also a day of service.

Volunteers will be sorting non-perishable food items that will be used to stock the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center food pantry.

The food was collected throughout the month of August.

The City of Utica and the Genesis Group also took part in the service project.