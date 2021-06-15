You might not know their names, but many female inventors are behind everyday objects and scientific innovations.

For instance, Charles Darrow is often credited with creating Monopoly the most popular board game in history, but the rules were in fact invented by a woman named Elizabeth Magie. Magie wanted to demonstrate the problems with capitalism with an innovative game in which players traded fake money and property. Her design, which she patented in 1904, was called The Landlord's Game.

That is just one example this year, women from around the world will be asked to come up with innovations to tackle some of the biggest problems we face.

Here are nine inventions we wouldn't have if it weren't for ground-breaking women. (History.com)

9 Groundbreaking Inventions Created By Women

