9 Animals Rescues Thanks to New York State Troopers

The job of a New York State Police trooper is about so much more than arresting criminals, giving tickets, and rescuing humans. They often rescue animals too.

A fawn got stuck in a backyard in a town of Union neighborhood. It was injured trying to scale some fences in the area on Tuesday, July 13, according to the New York State Police.

Trooper Elyssa Brege came to the rescue. "The fawn is safe now and is with a rehabilitator. It should recover just fine."

This isn't the first time a New York State Trooper helped rescue an animal.

