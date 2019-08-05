The powers that be at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge recently announced that two longtime rides--Killermanjaro and Serengeti Surf Hill--will be going bye-bye at the end of the 2019 season.

The fourth-best water park in the United States, according to TripAdvisor, has some new rides in the works. Before they make their official proclamation, we thought we'd do a little speculating on possible ride names. You know, just in case they need a little help with the process. Here are our picks for 7 New Rides Coming to Enchanted Forest Water Safari:

Whiteface Race. If you're going to replace Kilimanjaro with another mountain theme, why not go local? Side-by-side slides, so friends can race each other to the bottom. The Kardashian. They've got their fingers in everything else, so why not water parks? The Swift. In honor of Taylor. When you get drenched in water at the end, you...Shake it Off. Riggie Ride. A water slide in the shape of pasta tube. Come on, THAT’S good. The Utica Comet. I'll bet our local AHL owner Rob Esche would leap at this cross-promotional opportunity. Almost-Final Destination. Based on the popular movies, comics and novels. The young kids would LOVE it. The Gene Pool. Maybe with a picture of actor Gene Wilder in his Willy Wonka attire, waiting for you at the bottom as you splash in?

Got any other brilliant ideas? Send 'em in, Jerome.