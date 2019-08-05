7 New Rides Coming to Enchanted Forest Water Safari?
The powers that be at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge recently announced that two longtime rides--Killermanjaro and Serengeti Surf Hill--will be going bye-bye at the end of the 2019 season.
The fourth-best water park in the United States, according to TripAdvisor, has some new rides in the works. Before they make their official proclamation, we thought we'd do a little speculating on possible ride names. You know, just in case they need a little help with the process. Here are our picks for 7 New Rides Coming to Enchanted Forest Water Safari:
- Whiteface Race. If you're going to replace Kilimanjaro with another mountain theme, why not go local? Side-by-side slides, so friends can race each other to the bottom.
- The Kardashian. They've got their fingers in everything else, so why not water parks?
- The Swift. In honor of Taylor. When you get drenched in water at the end, you...Shake it Off.
- Riggie Ride. A water slide in the shape of pasta tube. Come on, THAT’S good.
- The Utica Comet. I'll bet our local AHL owner Rob Esche would leap at this cross-promotional opportunity.
- Almost-Final Destination. Based on the popular movies, comics and novels. The young kids would LOVE it.
- The Gene Pool. Maybe with a picture of actor Gene Wilder in his Willy Wonka attire, waiting for you at the bottom as you splash in?
Got any other brilliant ideas? Send 'em in, Jerome.