Utica’s Newest Affordable Housing Project, The Link At Sunset Is Complete

A $20 million community housing project in Utica is complete.

The Link at Sunset replaces the long-vacant Sunset School with 60 affordable apartments, including 12 apartments for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The inclusive project, which has received resistance from residents in the Sunset Avenue neighborhood of Utica, was rebuilt at the old Sunset School to house 48 apartments for locally employed residents and 12 for autistic people with special needs. The facility will also house offices for the Kelberman Center.

"The availability of affordable and supportive housing is a critical component of any thriving community," Hochul said.

"The Link at Sunset serves Utica in countless ways, not only by replacing a deteriorating school with modern housing development but also by providing vital services to those who need them the most. Every New Yorker deserves a safe place to lay their head at night and with projects like these we are working to expand access to housing for all."

48 apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 80-percent of the area median income.

Residential amenities include a fitness center, lounges, and a community room.

"This project is a great example of a public-private partnership that helped address a major need in our community. I thank all the state agencies and organizations who worked together to turn an eyesore into new housing units for Utica residents," said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.



The building’s ground floor includes 7,000 square feet of commercial space for use by the Kelberman Center, which will offer on-site support services, including specialized programs and resources.

The Link at Sunset is part of the state's $20 billion, five-year Housing Plan to make housing accessible and to combat homelessness by building or preserving more than 100,000 affordable homes and 6,000 homes with supportive services.

