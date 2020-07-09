$600 Unemployment Is Ending Sooner Than Expected

Millions of Americans have been relying on supplemental unemployment, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

Many thought that the extra $600 unemployment for those workers would go to July 31st, but now that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to WKBW, the $600 unemployment payments will end a week earlier than originally thought, which means $600 less for many in the country.

“What it says in the legislation essentially is that it ends on July 31 and we all thought, you know, the end of July, but when you look at the very specific language, what it says is that the last payment will be on or before July 31,” said Heidi Sheirholz, a former chief economist with the Department of Labor.

Since July 31st is a Friday, it isn't considered a full week. Unemployment benefits pay only on full weeks, which means the last week for a payout will be on July 26th.

“That is one week less of payments than families get. That is huge. That is the difference between being able to make a car payment, make your rent, put food on the table,” said Sheirholz.

The average unemployment in the country is roughly $375, which means a drastic difference in payment for millions. There's still some hope that Congress will extent the $600 supplemental unemployment, which many hope happens.