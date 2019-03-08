6 Oddest Things Central New Yorkers Have Left in Uber Cars

Leaving a phone, camera, wallet or keys isn't unusual. Those are the top items lost in Uber vehicles but a new Lost & Found survey shows odds items are left behind too, especially in upstate New York, including gold teeth and an ice cream sandwich.

Odd Items Left Behind in Upstate New York

*Violin case

*A white pouch that says "fabulous" on it with pink letters

*Ice cream sandwich

*Star Wars wallet - (I may know the owner)

*Set of gold fronts for tops and bottoms of teeth

*Tuxedo

"Over the last year we have seen millions of people across the world ride with Uber, which means a variety of items get left behind," said Uber Lost Items Lead, Dan Brubaker. "While lost phones, wallets, and keys come as no surprise, we were delighted to help return some of the quirkier objects - like a handmade cat puppet and a Lego championship wrestling belt - that reflect the uniqueness of our riders."

Most Outrageous Lost Items Nationwide

*8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua (How do you forget a dog?)

*A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

*Full set of 18k gold teeth

*Professional grade hula hoop (There is such a thing?)

*Salmon head

*Medium sized medical marijuana pipe

*Star Wars skateboard (May be same owner as that wallet)

*A propane tank

*A tray of eggs

*A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

*Breast pump with breast milk

*Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

*A shopping cart (How does that even fit in an Uber?)

*Babe Ruth signed baseball

*Harry Potter Magic Wand

*A bird

*A mannequin

*Full fish tank with fish and water

*One Gucci flip flop - ONE flip flop? Did they not notice they were missing a shoe when they stepped out?