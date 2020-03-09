$500 Reward For Missing Dog in Rome

$500 CASH REWARD offered for a missing therapy dog from West Linden St in Rome.

Rachel Lynn's dog, Leia, is missing, and she's asking for your help in finding her. The 10 - 15 lb dog disappeared during a potty break inside a fenced-in yard. If you've seen her, please call (315)338-3560.

Rachel Lynn

My dog is missing. If anyone sees her around the Rome NY area, pls contact me. I let both my dogs outside to go to the bathroom & she disappeared... She's timid but friendly. Blonde colored Chihuahua- MIX, about 10-15 lbs. Please share! She also has a little blue mark on her belly from when she was spayed & is chipped. Microchip 990000001591993. Therapy Dog. (315)338-3560. Ty! [Rachel Lynn]