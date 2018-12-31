A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for central New York from the National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton.

Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-

Otsego-Delaware: A period of strong wind gusts more than 40 mph is expected early Tuesday morning. Minor tree damage, scattered power outages, and difficulty driving high profile vehicles is possible.

The NWS says:

A strong low-pressure system will move into the Great Lakes bringing rain and warm air to the area today and tonight. A gusty cold front will sweep through the area on Tuesday bringing a return to colder air along with snow showers...the possibility for strong wind gusts on Tuesday along and behind the cold front as it races through. Strong pressure rises and cold advection will generate gusts around 40 mph, especially over the higher terrain in the north and eastern parts of the forecast area, with the potential for Advisory

criteria gusts. Flags may be needed with the afternoon update.

NWS Extended Forcast:

Today: Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain before 1 am, then showers likely, mainly between 1 am and 4 am. Temperature rising to around 45 by 3 am. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

New Year's Day: A chance of rain showers before 1 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 31 by 4 pm. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: A chance of rain after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 1 am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

[ NWS ]

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

* Download The WOUR App. You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notification.