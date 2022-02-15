A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash this morning in Rensselaer County.

According to New York State Police troopers responded to a report of a crash at approximately 7:46am on Tuesday, February 2022. It took place on State Route 67 between Buttermilk Falls Road and Muriel Lane in Schaghticoke.

The NYSP says, according to their preliminary investigation, 25-year-old Matthew J. Waldron of Mechanicville was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima east on State Route 67 when he hit a tractor trailer from behind. The truck was also travelling eastbound. the driver of the tractor trailer was 48-year-old Kevin McBride of Troy, New York.

McBride, the driver of the tractor trailer, was not injured in the crash. Waldron, the driver of the car, was brought to Samaritan Hospital. Waldron succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The New York State Police says that the crash remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported. It is not known what caused Waldron to collide with the tractor trailer. It does not appear that weather played a significant role in the crash although road conditions have not been reported and police say that the incident is still under active investigation.

Witnesses to the accident or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is being asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

