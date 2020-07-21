23 New Positive Cases in Oneida County – Tuesday, July 21

The yo-yo of spikes and dips in new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oneida County continued Tuesday.

County officials say they've received word of 23 new positive cases. This comes after the county saw a total of just eleven confirmed cases the previous two days. Fortunately, Tuesday's update included no new coronavirus fatalities.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county is now approaching two-thousand. As of Tuesday, the total was 1,914. The death toll remains 111. The number of county residents hospitalized for care because of the virus is up by one from Monday, now at 18 - 14 at MVHS, two at Rome Memorial, and two outside the county.

There are currently 225 known active cases locally. The number of resolved cases to-date stands at 1,578.

Tuesday's update included no new potential public exposures.

