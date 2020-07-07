Is The 2020 Battle For The White House Chess Set Real?
Maybe you've seen this odd chess set commercial for the "2020 Battle For The White House Chess Set" and thought it was a goof from Jimmy Kimmel, or Saturday Night Live. It's not fake, it's real....and odd.
First If You Haven't Seen It:
Breakdown Of The Set
This is 100% a real product. Here's a description from the website:
It's a keepsake you'll cherish for generations and proudly display in your home. Former President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, along with former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are rooks for this historic showdown. Because the Democratic nominees are not yet known, you'll receive two empty podiums to play now. Once the candidate is selected, you will be notified to complete your set."
Yes, you read that right.....it uses real political people as the pieces. Instead of Black and White colors, it's broken down as Blue and Red:
Red
King- President Donald Trump
Queen- Vice President Mike Pence
Pawns- Republican Elephant
Bishops- Justive Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts
Knights - Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Kevin McCarthy
Rooks- President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney
Blue
King and Queen- Both "Symbolic Empty Podium" until candidates are announced
Pawns- Democratic Donkey
Bishops- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Knights- Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi
Rooks- President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.
What happens when Joe Biden becomes the nominee? They may need to change that one.
Costs
You can order three versions of this set: Standard ($39.99 + Shipping), Deluxe ($59.98 + Shipping), and Presidential ($99.99 + Shipping). Each set upgrades the board from normal, to a fancy wooden case.
It's a keepsake you'll cherish for generations and proudly display in your home."
Oh yes, it'll be a chess set for the wills.
."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">