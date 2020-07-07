Is The 2020 Battle For The White House Chess Set Real?

Maybe you've seen this odd chess set commercial for the "2020 Battle For The White House Chess Set" and thought it was a goof from Jimmy Kimmel, or Saturday Night Live. It's not fake, it's real....and odd.

First If You Haven't Seen It:

Breakdown Of The Set

This is 100% a real product. Here's a description from the website:

It's a keepsake you'll cherish for generations and proudly display in your home. Former President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, along with former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are rooks for this historic showdown. Because the Democratic nominees are not yet known, you'll receive two empty podiums to play now. Once the candidate is selected, you will be notified to complete your set."

Yes, you read that right.....it uses real political people as the pieces. Instead of Black and White colors, it's broken down as Blue and Red:

Red

King- President Donald Trump

Queen- Vice President Mike Pence

Pawns- Republican Elephant

Bishops- Justive Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts

Knights - Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Kevin McCarthy

Rooks- President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney

Blue

King and Queen- Both "Symbolic Empty Podium" until candidates are announced

Pawns- Democratic Donkey

Bishops- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Knights- Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi

Rooks- President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

What happens when Joe Biden becomes the nominee? They may need to change that one.

Costs

You can order three versions of this set: Standard ($39.99 + Shipping), Deluxe ($59.98 + Shipping), and Presidential ($99.99 + Shipping). Each set upgrades the board from normal, to a fancy wooden case.

It's a keepsake you'll cherish for generations and proudly display in your home."

Oh yes, it'll be a chess set for the wills.

