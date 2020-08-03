18-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Vienna Road Rollover Crash

The New York State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened over the weekend on Vienna Road.

State Police say early in the investigation they have learned a 1999 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on Vienna Road Saturday. At one point the operator of the vehicle lost control just south of Kellogg Road, according to police.

Officials say the vehicle left the shoulder of the road and rolled over several times, eventually pinning the driver under the truck. State Police say several bystanders heard the crash and lifted the truck, which had come to rest on the driver's side, off the driver.

State Police say the driver of the vehicle has been identified as 18-year-old Shane Pinard of Canastota. He was transported by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Police say a 15-year-old passenger and a 16-year-old passenger were transported to Upstate Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Conservation Police, Vienna Fire Department, and Vineall Ambulance. The investigation is ongoing and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.