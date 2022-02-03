15 Impressively Romantic Upstate New York Hotels Perfect For A Couples Retreat

Sometimes you need a romantic getaway. Upstate New York has arguably some of the most romantic weekend getaways in our country.

Throughout the pandemic, you've been stuck at home more than planned. Being stuck at home cleaning and dealing with the kids isn't always romantic though. You need to getaway to keep that spark alive sometimes.

According to a study by LendingTree, the average person is expected to spend around $208 this year for Valentine's Day. That cost is up 44%. The average was $144 last year, and $142 in 2020. That's a total of $416 per couple.

If you plan on shelling out that much cash, what makes the perfect gift? A romantic hotel stay could be the perfect gift.

Face it, couples who schedule exotic trips for Valentine’s Day are wasting precious time on travel. Why not just turn that travel into a handful of hours? We have plenty of amazing hotels here in Upstate New York that can make the perfect escape.

Currently there are over 3,800 hotels across New York State. Breaking that number down, New York City has around 676 of them, Albany/Capital Region have around 281 of them, and Syracuse/Central New York Region have around 265 businesses.

So pack your suitcase, and get ready to explore. Here's a look at 15 of the top reviewed hotels on Trip Advisor that claim to be some of the most romantic in the state. Let us know on our app if you've stayed at any of these amazing places, and if you have any tips on how to book the right rooms and packages.

15 Impressively Romantic Upstate New York Hotels Sometimes you need a romantic getaway. Upstate New York has arguably some of the most romantic weekend getaways in our country.

Here's a look at 15 of the top reviewed hotels on Trip Advisor that claim to be some of the most romantic in the state.

27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York Going out on a dinner date can be very fun and exciting. However, it can be stressful. Where are some of the most romantic restaurants in Upstate New York?

We asked listeners all over social media to share where they thought the most romantic restaurants were. Here's 27 with the most votes and comments:

Here's 5 Places to Visit on Your Weekend Getaway to Skaneateles We did some research so you don't have to. Here's 5 of the highest rated places in Skaneateles to visit on your travels.