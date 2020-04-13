10-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Sexually Abusing Sleeping Teen

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 10-year-old boy after a troubling incident.

Officials say Investigator Nicholas Dean of the Child Advocacy Center learned during the course of his investigation that a male Juvenile had sexual contact with a 19-year-old female while she was sleeping.

Officials say the incident happened during the early morning hours of April 6th in a home in Utica.

The 10-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Oneida County Youth Probation Court at a later date and released.

Due to the age of the accused his identity will not be revealed. The victim was offered counseling services and an order of protection through the Child Advocacy Center.