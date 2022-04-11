Whitestown Sex Offender Arrested, Faces New Charges of Misconduct
An Oriskany man who is a registered Level 3 sex offender has been arrested on a new allegation of misconduct.
This after an investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. David Giacona is accused of having sexual contact with a female under the age of 17, according to a release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Giacona faces new charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class-A misdemeanor, and Sexual Misconduct in the third degree, a class-B misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred at a residence in Whtiestown in the summer of 2020, a news release on his arrested stated.
The 40-year-old has a past criminal history of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15, for which he was convicted of in October 2004.
Giacona was arraigned on the charges and sent to the Oneida County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. The Child Advocacy Center also said an order of protection had been issued on behalf of the victim. And, the victim has been offered counseling services.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2022
Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides
Police in New York Issued Nearly 13,000 Tickets in a Few Days
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2022
Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides
Police in New York Issued Nearly 13,000 Tickets in a Few Days
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]