Whitestown Sex Offender Arrested, Faces New Charges of Misconduct

An Oriskany man who is a registered Level 3 sex offender has been arrested on a new allegation of misconduct.

This after an investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. David Giacona is accused of having sexual contact with a female under the age of 17, according to a release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Giacona faces new charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class-A misdemeanor, and Sexual Misconduct in the third degree, a class-B misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred at a residence in Whtiestown in the summer of 2020, a news release on his arrested stated.

David Giacona, via Oneida County Sheriff's Office David Giacona, via Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

The 40-year-old has a past criminal history of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15, for which he was convicted of in October 2004.

Giacona was arraigned on the charges and sent to the Oneida County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. The Child Advocacy Center also said an order of protection had been issued on behalf of the victim. And, the victim has been offered counseling services.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 04/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

Police in New York Issued Nearly 13,000 Tickets in a Few Days

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 04/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

Police in New York Issued Nearly 13,000 Tickets in a Few Days

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]