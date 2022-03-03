A Town of Sullivan man has been indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under 11 years old.

The investigation began on September 1, 2021 when a report was made to the Road Patrol Division of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office alleging that 66-year-old Perry Coss had subjected the child to sexual contact in August of 2021 at a residence in the outer district of the City of Rome.

The report was subsequently turned over to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center for further investigation

Upon completion of the investigation, it was turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, where it was then presented to an Oneida County Grand Jury in February

Coss was taken into custody this week at his residence.

He’s charged with two counts of sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Coss was arraigned and sent to the Oneida County jail on $10,000 cash bail.

A stay away order of protection is in place for the victim, who has been offered services through the Oneida Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

The CAC handles investigations of child sexual abuse in which the victim is under 17 years of age and initiates about 1,000 investigations each year.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

