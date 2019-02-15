Where’s My Tax Refund? When You Can Expect Your NY and Federal Refunds

You filed your taxes, and you're entitled to a refund. Maybe you're planning on using that money for a big purchase, or just some bills - but where is it?

Sitting down to file your taxes is such a chore, it's almost like the your refund is a reward for all that work. If you haven't gotten your refund yet - there are simple ways to find out whether your check is in the mail.

Where's Your Federal Refund?

The Federal government makes it easy for you to find out where your refund is. You can visit them 24 hours after you file, at their website: "Where's My Refund?" - www.irs.gov/refunds If you'd rather handle things with your phone, there's an app for that. Yup, the IRS has their own app so you can check the status of your refund. You can download the IRSToGo app HERE . Most Federal refunds are issued within three weeks of e-filing.

Where's Your NYS Refund?

Getting a refund from the Empire state? They offer a similar service for checking for your refund. Just visit their page HERE . You'll need to create an account to check the status of your refund. Don’t have a computer or smart phone? The Tax Department’s automated refund status phone line is available any time at 518-457-5149.

Both websites will need your social security number, your filing status, and your exact expected refund.