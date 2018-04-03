‘Westworld’ Reveals New Details of Season 2’s ‘Shogun World’

Now that the Shogun’s out of the bag, Westworld is finally opening up its samurai-themed park. New intel on the mysterious “Park 2” promises even more violent ends for those violent delights, especially for a “true connoisseur of gore.”

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly , the Delos website now offers a much more conclusive description of “Shogun World,” the first shots of which we saw in last week’s full trailer . And seeing as rifles, six-shooters and knives can only provide so much gore, it seems Shogun World may have been designed for guests more interested in hacking and slashing away at hapless Hosts. Observe:

For those for whom Westworld is not enough, the true connoisseur of gore can indulge their fantasies with the slash of a katana. Modeled after Japan’s Edo period, Shogun World offers a chance for guests to embrace their inner warrior, in a landscape of highest beauty and darkest horror. Let your true self take shape in the land where self-discovery is an art form.

We know relatively little about the park itself, including why Felix described its existence as “complicated,” or why HBO felt the need to preserve the “SW” mystery for as long as it did. As revealed in the trailer, Pacific Rim star Rinko Kikuchi will appear as a character named “Akane,” while leaked toy descriptions also identified LOST alum Hiroyuki Sanada as an armored character named Musashi . It seems as if Maeve will be the one to visit the park, though Season 1 seemingly located her daughter within “Park 1,” while the Delos website identifies four other unnamed parks beyond Westworld and Shogun World.

We’ll hopefully have more answers when Westworld premieres on April 22, so stay tuned.